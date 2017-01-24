National Girl Child Day befittingly celebrated in Isles : First Lady exhorts citizens for creating conducive atmosphere for girls to flourish

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 24: Along with the rest of the country, ‘National Girl Child Day’ was celebrated in these Islands too, today. The Day was observed to highlight the crucial issues pertaining to girl child/women and to compact the decline in Child Sex Ratio (CSR), and all forms of violence against girls. The day also aims at showcasing the opportunities created for the socio-economic empowerment of women. To mark the day, the Directorate of Social Welfare, A&N Administration organized a function at the ITF Ground here this evening. The First Lady of the Islands, Smt. Prem Mukhi was the chief guest on the occasion. Smt. Rupa Ray, Shri Jaydeep Kumar Dey, Adhayaksh, ZPSA, Dr. Poonam Arora, Chairperson SSWB, Padmashree Awardee Shri Naresh Chandra Lall and Swamy Shuddhananda Saraswati of Chinmaya Mission Port Blair were among others who attended the programme.

Addressing the gathering, the First Lady, while expressing happiness for being a part of the National Girl Child day celebration, lauded the Social Welfare Department for organizing such a befitting programme. The day, she said aims at creating awareness among the people about the need to provide conducive atmosphere for girls so that they can grow and flourish in life. Without giving the rightful place to its daughters, no society can progress, the First Lady said, calling upon one and all to encourage girls to become brave and self confident as they are second to none. Reminding the people the call of the Hon’ble Prime Minister, ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padao’, the First Lady also acknowledged that the people of the country have embraced the slogan in true spirit. She also highlighted the need for providing all girls, proper education, legal and medical assistance so that they can establish themselves in life. She also encouraged the girls to work hard and excel in life. The First Lady also congratulated all the stakeholders of the programme for presenting it in a meaningful manner.

Earlier, the First Lady also lit the traditional oil lamp, marking the inauguration of the function. She also went round the stalls and interacted with the women SHG members.

Earlier, welcoming the gathering, the Secretary Social Welfare, Smt. Rashmi Singh informed the gathering about Smt. Prem Mukhi’s involvement in women empowerment activities since a long time. She also urged the women folk to support each other through women empowerment.

The Chairperson SSWB, Dr. Poonam Arora, while speaking, urged the ladies to approach the SSWB to share their problems and also for receiving any counseling and other assistance.

The Deputy Director, Health, Dr. Avijit Roy spoke about the contribution of Health Department in taking forward the ‘Beti Bachao Beti Padhao’ programme of the Government and the various scheme of the Health Department meant for women of different ages.

The Deputy Director (Edn.), Smt. Suman Devi spoke about steps being taken by the Department for holistic development of girl students in A&N Islands.

The Sub-Inspector, Police Department Smt. Jyoti Chatwal spoke about the role of A&N Police in empowerment of women.

The girls of Ballika Niketan presented a beautiful action song while a nukkad natak on cleanliness, tobacco and alcoholism-‘Atma Manthan’, directed by Padmashree Awardee Shri Naresh Chandra Lall, and a magic show by the Song and Drama Division, Govt. of India were the other highlights of the programme.

The programme concluded with the vote of thanks proposed by the Director, Social Welfare, Shri Jitendra Agarwal.