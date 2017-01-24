ORO celebrates 120th Birth anniversary of Netaji at Bambooflat

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 24: The 120th Birthday of Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose was celebrated at 10.30 am at the office of the Our Rights Organization (Near Diamond Bakery) Bambooflat, the shopkeepers, representatives, well wishers, the Chairman & Vice-Chairman of Our Rights Organization of A & N Islands Shri. C.Saravanan and Shri. R.Karunanithi-Vice-Chairman and few other active members participated and paid floral tributes to Netaji.

As a mark of respect and the remembrance of his brave deeds, fruit bearing trees and flowering plants were planted at Kaliamman Temple, Valluvar Nagar, Bambooflat. The people of Valluvar Nagar appreciated the activities and convey thanks to the participants. On this auspicious occasion sweets and cool drinks were distributed.