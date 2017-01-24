PBMC aims to earn crores from Paid Parking & Food Court: Secretary

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 20: The Port Blair Municipal Council which is in huge deficit since years is now planning to earn profit from the allotment of Kiosks at Food Court and with Paid Parking in 38 places in the entire Port Blair Municipal area.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha recently, the Secretary PBMC, Mr Yashpal Garg said that the PBMC has allotted most of the Kiosks in the Food Court and still 5-6 kiosks are left which will be auctioned on 30th Jan. “The PBMC will be earning nearly one crore from the rent of the kiosks per year,” Mr Yashpal said.

He said that similarly the PBMC has started Paid Parking in 38 different places in the Port Blair Municipal area through which the PBMC will again be earning in crores annually.

“Open tender for Hoarding is already in process by the PBMC which will be adding more in the funds of PBMC,” Mr Yashpal Garg said.