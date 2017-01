News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Jan 24: Snake Man of Andaman, Deputy Ranger, Forest Department, Mr. Manjit Singh again rescued a King Cobra from Kodiyaghat, Port Blair this afternoon.

On complaint of a Cobra in a house situated at Kodiyaghat, Mr. Singh and his team immediately reached the spot and rescued a 3.5 meter long King Cobra of male gender that was weighing around 4 kg and 2inches in breadth. The Snake was then shifted to the Mini Zoo, Haddo.