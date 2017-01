News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 29: A team of CID Unit has seized more than 5 Kilogram of Banned Tobacco Products from two persons of Dairyfarm Area.

Following a tip off, the CID Unit conducted a raid at the house of Parsaiya and Gopal both residents of Dairfarm and seized around 1,153 small packets of Tobacco Leaf and huge quantity of Zarda. It is learnt that CID Unit has handed over the Banned Tobacco Products to the Food Safety Unit, Port Blair.