Diglipur, 28 Jan: To mark the Diamond Jubilee celebrations of Keralapuram Village at Diglipur Sub Division a cultural programme was organized today evening at Keralapuram Panchayat community hall. The function was inaugurated by the Chief Guest, Asst Commissioner Diglipur Shri Awanish Kumar, IAS by lighting the lamp

In the year 1956 on May 3rd 42 families arrived at Keralapuram under colonization scheme by the Government of India. At that time the situation of the area is very bad. The families who were brought as settlers were given only land to live. All the area was covered with Jungle and wild animals no road or farming equipments were available. Due to this out of 42 families 5 were left to Mainland.

Out of the 37 families 7 people still living at Keralapuram village. Asst Commissioner by putting the shawl to the 7 people honored the old people. Alongwith Asst. Commisioner Block Development officer Smti. Lalita Tigga, Dy SP Diglipur, Commanding Officer Coast Guard Diglipur, Pradhan Keralapuram, Fr. Jacks Jacob, ZP member Keralapuram Mr. Boby was also graced this occasion.

On this occasion a splendid cultural programme was presented by the villagers who displayed their talent in the field of the creative performances of dancing, singing and acting. Smti. Usha Devi who was awarded as Best Anganwadi Worker by the Government also felicitated by the villagers. A feast was also organized at the end of the programme to villagers. E J Eappen retired Head Master paid vote of thanks.