Directorate of Prohibition to organize convergence workshop on Jan 30

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan29: The Directorate of Prohibition in association with the Directorate of Social Welfare is organizing a convergence workshop on enhancing awareness against alcoholism on the topic “Role of Social Institutions to curb the problem of Alcohol” on 30th January, 2017 at 03.30 pm in the Auditorium of Jawaharlal Nehru Rajkeeya Mahavidhyalaya. The Lt. Governor will grace the function as the chief guest.

The workshop is being organized for involving various stakeholders, Civil society members, religious heads, students, teachers, heads of political parties, apart from government departments for a pro-active role in educating masses about ill effects of alcohol.