Dr Prem Kishen re-elected as President of LBA

Port Blair, Jan 29: Dr Prem Kishen has been re-elected as the President of Local Born Association with a huge margin this evening.

The Presidential Election of Local Born Association was held today at the Netaji Hall, Aberdeen Bazaar. A total of three candidates participated in the election namely Mr Firoz Khan, Dr Prem Kishen and Mr Rama Rao.

According to reports, under the total delegates of 292 the total polling done was 240 in which Dr Prem Kishen secured 240 votes and Mr Firoz Khan and Mr Rama Rao received one vote each.

Such joint voting has anyhow revealed the unity of the Local Born Association.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, Dr Prem Kishen said that his main motive will be to fight for the participation of the Local Born Association in each and every decision taken by the administration pertaining to the islands. He further said that he will also fight for the inner line permit issue.

The delegation of the Local Born Association is now consist of President, Dr Prem Kishen, Vice President Dr Roshan Ara Begum, General Secretary, Liyakat Ali, Joint Secretary, Jag Narayan, Oragnising Secretary, Mr Mahendar Pal, Samsuddin and Anil Roy, Treasurer, Shankar Rao, Chairman & Board of Trustee, Om Prakash and other 20 executive members.