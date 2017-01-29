Impressive Beating Retreat ceremony marks culmination of Republic Day celebration in Isles

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Jan 29: The Beating Retreat Ceremony at the historic Netaji Stadium, this evening marked the grand finale of this year’s Republic Day celebrations. Impressive performances by Army, Navy and A & N Police, colourful cultural programme, illumination of boats and spectacular fire work display formed part of the ceremony. The Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, First Lady of the Islands, Smt. Prem Mukhi, Chief Secretary, A&N Administration, Shri Anindo Majumdar, Smt. Rupa Ray, dignitaries from A&N Command, general public witnessed the ceremony.

The ceremony that set out with the bands of Army, Navy, A & N Police including Lady Police Pipe Band, marching in unison, playing popular marching tunes, followed by performance of various marching movements and beautiful formations. This was followed by lowering of the Tri-colour.

A colourful cultural programme was presented by school students which received loud applause from the gathering.

As part of Beating Retreat, Naval ships at the anchorage fired vary pistol, while fireworks from the Marina Park illuminated the air in front of the Stadium. This was followed by illumination of ships of Navy, Coast Guard and Shipping Services, anchored between Marina Complex and Ross Island.