News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Dear brothers and sisters, as you are aware that leprosy is still a problem in our district/country. Leprosy is a common disease. It is caused by bacteria called Lepra bacilli. It is not contagious and treatment is freely available at all government hospitals and health facilities.

If Leprosy is identified and diagnosed early then it is completely curable and physical disfigurement can be prevented. The duration of treatment is either six or twelve months.

The early signs and symptoms of leprosy are:

1. Hypo-pigmented skin patches: One or more than one patch on the skin with loss of sensation, painless, pale and dry.

2. Loss of eye-lashes, nodules over ear and ear pinna and face having oily skin.

3. Hand and feet having dryness. Loss of sensation, and muscle wasting

MDT is cure for leprosy. Do not discriminate the person affected by Leprosy. Please give place to person affected by Leprosy in family and society and let him/her lead a normal life.

In our district many leprosy cases have been cured.

I therefore appeal to all of you to cooperate in this awareness campaign. If you find any person with skin patches as mentioned in the aforesaid message, contact ASHA, Anganwadi worker or health worker and get the person examined.

Sd/-

Udit Prakash Rai

District Collector/Deputy Commissioner

South Andaman