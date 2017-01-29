Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

You are here: Home / City / Motorcycle collides with SUV at Diglipur; one dead

Motorcycle collides with SUV at Diglipur; one dead

by Leave a Comment

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

DJ Venkatesh
Diglipur, Jan 29: A motorcycle rider namely Sukhchand Das, 35 years was killed after colliding with a Tata Safari Jeep yesterday at Tal Bagan area of Diglipur. The reason behind the accident is not yet known.
As per reports, the people present on the spot of the accident immediately rushed the Motorcyclist to the nearby Kishori Nagar PHC from where the Motorcyclist was referred to the CHC Diglipur. However due to severe injuries the Motorcyclist succumbed to his death.
Diglipur Police Unit has registered a case in this regard and further inquiry is on.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We use Cookies - By using this site or closing this you agree to our Cookies policy.
Accept Cookies
x