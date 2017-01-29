Andaman Sheekha

Two King Cobra snakes rescued

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
Sarthak Kanjilal
Port Blair, Jan 29: A team of snake squad, Forest Department, yesterday rescued two King Cobra snakes from two different parts of the city.
As per reports, on complaint of a King Cobra received from a resident of Dollygunj ITI Quarter at around 02:30pm, Deputy Ranger Mr Manjit Singh and his team immediately reached the spot and rescued the King Cobra Snake that was 3 meter long and 4kg in weight.
Similarly, on complaint of a King Cobra Snake at 04:15pm from a temple situated at Gref, Chakkargaon the same team reached the spot and rescued a 3.5 meter long King Cobra Snake weighing around 4kg.

