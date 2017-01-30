Ross & Smith Islands of Diglipur to remain close on 07th February

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Dj Venkatesh

Diglipur, Jan 30: The “Creek Boat Association” of Diglipur has decided to keep the Ross & Smith Island closed on 07th February 2017.

According to reports, the association has planned to observe beach cleaning day at the above said place as part of Swatch Bharat Abhiyan. All the members of the association are going to take part in the Swachh Bharat Abhiyan.

It is learnt that the decision of the “Creek Boat Association” is going to hamper many tourist to visit Ross & Smith Island on the day as visit to Ross & Smith Island on 07th February is already in their schedule and also many tourist has paid for the visit to Ross & Smith.

However, the early announcement will help the Tour Operators to engage the tourist at some other Tourist place.