Crucial Decisions toward two major bridges and ATR taken

Port Blair, Feb 02: A high-level meeting was held at Transport Bhavan, Ministry of Transport & Highways, New Delhi on 31.01.2017 under the Chairmanship of Secretary, Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, which was attended by Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray, the Member of Parliament, A&N Islands, Mr. Anand Kumar, MD, NHIDCL, Mr. Sanjeev Khirwar, Commissioner-cum-Secretary (PWD) A&N Administration and Mr. Mathura Prasad, Chief Engineer, APWD and discussed the various issues relating to review of the progress of National Highway, CRF bridges and Chatham –Bambooflat bridge.

The points summarized and decisions taken during the meeting on the issues were C/o National Highway roads (NH-223) & Bridges by NHIDCL; Andaman Trunk Road (NH-223) work from km 12 to 45 at approx. Rs. 136 cr will be awarded by 10.02.2017; Work for Humphrey Strait Bridge (between Ghanghighat & Uttara) at a cost of Rs 217 cr will be awarded by 10.02.2017; Andaman Trunk Road (NH-223) work from km 242 to 298 (Between Austrin to Kalara junction under Diglipur Tehsil) Rs.317 Cr (approx) will be awarded by 31.03.2017; C/o bridge Middle Strait Bridge (between Middle strait & Baratang), Forest clearance is awaited; Tender for DPR work for Chatam and Bamboo Flat Bridge will be awarded by NHIDCL by 01.03.2017; NHIDCL will undertake the maintenance of entire stretch of Nationa, High Way (NH-223) from km 0.00 to 333 km (Chidiyatapu to Aerial Bay, Diglipur)

Other than this the status of Bridges and road to be constructed under Central Road Fund by APWD is that as per proposal submitted by Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray, MP, A&N Islands, the Minister of Road Transport & Highways accorded in-principal approval on 15.03.2016 for construction of 20 bridges and one road.

As per proposal submitted by Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray, MP, A&N Islands, the Ministry of Road Transport & Highways, New Delhi accorded in principal approval on 15.03.2016 for 20 works (comprising of 7 nos. of road work and 13 nos of bridge works) amounting to Rs. 85.97 Cr under CRF.

MoRTH has released approx. Rs. 5.04 Cr for CRF Bridges withholding 1.46 cr for pending UC.

There is a sanctioned ceiling of Rs. 46.29 Cr upto 2015-16 but MoRTH will release Rs 50 Cr to APWD as a special case under CRF as agreed by Hon’ble Minister and Secretary, MoRTH.

Secretary, MoRTH instructed the officials of Andaman Administration to expedite the awarding of all the works of bridges and roads under CRF through tender for connectivity to villages in various parts of Andaman & Nicobar Islands and APWD authorities assured to expedite the same as desired by MoRTH. .

Regarding up-gradation of 06 Nos. Station Highway to National Highway for a length of 90.72 km at various locations MoRTH gave in-principal approval for construction of 6 new NHs (90.72 km) on 06.07.2016 ; Tender has been floated by the APWD to select the Consultant for preparing DPR of 6 new NHs and it was agreed to finalise the name of Consultant by 27.02.2017 for preparing DPR of 6 new NHs

In view of the above said decisions, Mr. Bishnu Pada Ray, the Member of Parliament urged the A & N Administration to ensure implementation of the decisions so as to execute and complete all the works in a time bound manner.