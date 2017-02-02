LG to be part of Good Morning Port Blair

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 02: The Lt. Governor of Andaman Nicobar Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will be part of ‘Good Morning Port Blair’ programme on 6th February 2017. In this programme, he will be expressing his views on ‘Power sector’ . It will be broadcast at 0720hrs.

This will be followed by LIVE interactive Phone-in programme in which Superintending Engineer (Electricity)Shri. Uttam Kumar Paul will be answering to the queries of the listeners. The topic of discussion will be ‘Marching towards green Energy’.