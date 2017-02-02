PBMC conducts surprise check at various city points

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 02: A surprise inspection was carried out by Padamashree Naresh Chandra Lal, Brand Ambassador for Swachh Bharat Mission in A&N Islands, on 02.02.2017 alongwith Sh. YashpalGarg, Secretary and other officers of PBMC. The inspection was carried out particularly in Aberdeen Bazar, GB Pant Hospital, Buchad khana Road, Dignabad, Foreshore road, Chatham Jetty, Haddo, Delanipur, Junglighat and School line area. Many of the residents at Dignabad complained that it is becoming difficult for the family to pass through the Buchad Khana road and Foreshore road in the late evening due to presence of anti-social elements consuming liquor in open public places alongside the road. Staff of the Forest Corporation at Haddo complained about bad smell due to un-hygienic conditions because of the nearby fish-market and they requested for providing additional dust bin and system of clearance of the garbage twice in the day. After the inspection it was decided that the area along the sea needs more attention and Police should increase vigil as huge number of empty liquor bottles are found alongside the road in the morning of every day. The PBMC to clear garbage at the points identified during the inspection and provide additional dustbins. Public to be educated about not throwing garbage at other places except the dustbins. Meetings to be conducted with market associations and residents. Notification of solid waste by-laws to be got issued by the A&N Administration so that proper provisions for fine/penalty are in place. Inspection of remaining Municipal Area to be conducted in next week and after 15 days re-inspection to be done for assessing impact of the drive.