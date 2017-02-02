Power suspension

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 02: Power supply will remain suspended in some of the areas on 04.02.2017 from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm for erection of ABS at Ograbraj, shifting of pipe pole at Chouldari and H.T and L.T line clearance work and maintenance of T&D system at various places in South Andaman area.

The areas to be affected by power interruption under Shoalbay-Ferrargunj feeder are Ferrargunj to Caddlegunj and Ferrargunj to Jirkatang and under Outer and Tiger feeder are Sippighat, Teylerabad and Bimblitan, Chouldari, Dhani Khari, Lal Pahad, Nimbu Bagicha, Badmash Pahad, Naya Basthi, Ograbraj, Templemyo, Namunaghar, Mithakari, Tusnabad and Tirur.

The above works will be carried out subject to weather condition and if the work completes earlier the feeder will be charged accordingly.