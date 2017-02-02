Road block following brawl between Auto Rickshaw Driver and female passenger

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 02: Heavy Traffic Jam was seen today at around 04:45pm at Hawaghar Chowk following a brawl between a lady passenger and an Auto Rickshaw Driver.

According to reports, the aged Auto Rickshaw Driver picked up two ladies from Marina Park area to drop them at Nayagaon. But soon one of the lady passenger and Auto Driver involved in some kind of arguments over the correct place of drop, which later took shape of a brawl. The lady passenger reportedly attacked the auto-driver with sandal. Public present at the spot however came to the rescue of nearly 50 year old auto driver and informed the Police about this incident.

On information a team of Aberdeen Police Unit immediately reached the spot to picked up both Auto Rickshaw Driver as well as the lady. It is learnt that a group of other Auto Rickshaw Drivers gathered and protested against the violent behaviour of the lady.

The matter however ended with a compromised between both the parties.