Tourism Department to organize Flea Market on Feb 4, 5, 18 & 19

Port Blair, Feb 02: With the sole motto of promoting the local culture, cuisine & customs as “Unique Tourism Product” and also to encourage the local people towards promotion of tourism in the islands, the Tourism department once again organizing “Weekend Utsav” (formally known as Flea Market) on 4th & 5th Feb., 2017 and on 18th & 19th Feb., 2017 at Marina Park from 5 pm to 9 pm. Necessary arrangements have been done by the department to make the event as “truly perfect relaxing weekend” for all. Besides entertainment, a team of A&N Traffic Police will screen short films on Traffic related offences on 04/02/2017 at 7pm and the very next day, M/s SAAHSWT (NGO) will educate the people about “Importance of Yoga for healthy living”. The event is successful merely because of the support extended by various departments/organization i.e. A & N Police, PBMC, Electricity, APWD, DHS, Tourism stakeholders, SHGs/NGOs and Islanders. All are cordially invited.