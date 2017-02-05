Coast Guard conducts “Swachh Sagar Abhiyan”

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 05: Coast Guard Andaman & Nicobar Region organized coastal cleanup drive “Swachh Sagar Abhiyan” on 04 Feb 2017 throughout the islands at Diglipur, Mayabunder, Hut Bay, Kamorta, Campbell Bay and Port Blair. The event conducted as part of ongoing 41st Coast Guard Day Celebrations in an initiative under the aegis of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Swachh Bharat Abhiyan. The event organized from Aerial Bay Diglipur in North Andaman to Becori Beach Campbell Bay witnessed enthusiastic participation of school children, college students and local dignitaries along with Coast Guard fraternity.

Indian Coast Guard is the central coordination agency for combating maritime oil spill with preservation of marine ecosystem and environment integral to its charter of duties. The Swachh Sagar Abhiyan initiative aims to generate awareness and sensitize the general public on importance of marine conservation and cleaner oceans. The Swachh Sagar Abhiyan is a green initiative launched by Indian Coast Guard to conduct regular coastal cleanup drives to preserve the biodiversity of the maritime domain.

The coastal cleanup drive in Port Blair was organized in association with Port Blair Municipal Council (PBMC) at Corbyns Cove and Marina Park. Shri Ishwar Rao, Chairperson PBMC was the Chief Guest who encouraged the participants for the initiative. A total of about 1200 people participated in the drive across the Islands and cleared more than 1000 Kgs of non- marine debris and trash. As part of the various initiatives to generate public participation and awareness, Coast Guard District Headquarters No.10, Nicobar Islands conducted a “Boat Rowing Competition” from PNB Jetty to Baaz Beach, Campbell Bay. The championship witnessed participation of 07 Boats from different names of Great Nicobar and enthusiastic completion amongst fishermen. The event concluded with prize distribution ceremony for the first three positions and complimentary prize for all the participants.

Inspector General Kuldeep Singh Sheoran PTM, TM Commander Coast Guard Region (A&N) conveyed appreciation to all the participants in the Swachh Sagar Abhiyan with focus on Coast Guard preserving and protecting the marine environment in the Islands. A communique received from PRO Coast Guard. “Vyamah Rakshamah- We Protect”.