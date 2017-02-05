Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

Commencement of OT at CHC Bambooflat a big relief for the residents of Bambooflat and nearby areas

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
Sarthak Kanjilal
Port Blair, Feb 03: A large population of Bambooflat and its nearby areas got a very big relief after the Directorate of Health Services has facilitated the public for going through any Laparoscopic Operation in Community Health Services, Bambooflat.
Now people residing at Bambooflat and nearby areas don’t have to travel all the way to Gobind Ballabh Pant Hospital just for minor operation.
After the Operation Theatre was inaugurated on 9th Nov 2016, operations were done on regular basis by a very experienced Surgeon Dr. M. M. Suleman.
The residents of the area have expressed their gratitude to the Director Health Services and the Lt Governor of these Islands for providing the OT facility at CHC Bambooflat.

