Fuming over Administration’s failure, fishermen of Diglipur to start own fish market

DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, Feb 05: Former Andaman & Nicobar State Cooperative Banks employee Mr. Nirmal Halder, when donated his land to the administration for free in order to help the society, might have never thought that the land will be lying unused for years.

The 31 Lakh Rupees fish market building, constructed on the said land (at Ward No 5 at Subhashgram) by the Panchayat Samiti of Diglipur, was handed over to the Gram Panchayat Sitanagar after construction.

After taking over the Building, the panchayat constructed toilet blocks and connected water taps but sadly even after seven months the building remained unused.

The Fish market was inaugurated on a hurry burry on July 14 in 2016 by the Pramukh Shyamal Mondal in presence of the then Asst Commissioner Mr. A K Trivedi,Smti Suniti Trivedi up-pramukh Panchayat Samiti, Smti V Sheeja AFDO, Smti Alapana Mondal Pradhan Subhashgram, Smti Ashima Saha PSM Subhashgram.

After inauguration, seven months have passed but still the building has not been put in any use just because fishermen of the area are not happy with the site selected by the Administration for construction of a fish market. Fishermen allege that they have not been asked before finalizing the place for this new fish market, which is far away from main Bazaar and hardly any customers visit there.

As per earlier plan the new fish market was expected to replace the existing fish market at Subhash Gram bazaar, which is located at the heart of Diglipur area.

In the year 1960 the Diglipur market was started by few settlers. Mr. Ananta Sarkar established the market in the initial days with the help of the Parashuram Babu the CEO. To start the market he collected few specialzed men ,fishermen Vinod Mondal and Shishuvar Roy, Gangadhar Mondal the vegitable vendor, Gaur Mondal the pig seller, Makhan Lal Haldar the grocery shop, Ananta Sarkar the black smith, Haripada Mondal for guidance alongwith Indrabhushan Mazumdar, Sagar Biswas, Shishuvar Roy, Shishu Kumar Roy, Yudishtar Baroi, Haripada Mondal, Mahendra Sadhak, Ramani Mondal, Moti Chander, Rajanikanta Roy, Gangadhar Mondal, Rajani Kanta Roy, Ramesh Mondal, Jogesh Bepari, Nanda Bepari, Janaki Mohali, Rajen Biswas, Mahendra Haldar, Hiralal Malo, Manoranjan Saha, Madhusudarn Mandal, Rajen Sarkar, Gairanga Mistray, Deven Haldar, Indra bhushan Biswas Jiten Pandey, Sagar Biswas, Ashwini Haldar, Bisweswar Shil, Suren Das, Ratikanta Mondal and Nirod

Sadhak .

After few years the present vegetable market was established and fish market was constructed just behind this market. After few years the fish market shifted to the present location.

All the time the fish market stayed always nearby the vegetable market. But now the new fish market was constructed nearly 1.8 km of Subhashgram market, were bother public and fishermen was reluctant to go. According to public in new location, to even buy fish worth Rs. 100 one has to pay auto fare of Rs. 60 for both ways.

Considering the local problems and failure of Administration to construct fish market in a proper place, few fishermen of Diglipur area are now planning to shift their business at newly constructed private fish market at Madhupur, Subhashgram bazaar which is about 100 metre away from the bazaar. These fishermen are almost ready to inaugurate their own fish market on March 10,2017.

Sources said that already most of the blocks are sold out at a rate of 2.5 Lacks for 7 blocks and 2 lakhs for 8 blocks. Adding to this in new market many temporary fishermen can also sit on the centre of the platform.

The market will have vegetable vendors on both side of the approach road to fish market which will also benefit to the buyers.

People of Diglipur believe, that once opened, this private fish market will stand as a symbol of Administration’s negligence.