Huge quantity of liquor seized on dry day at Diglipur

Sheekha Bureau

Diglipur, Feb 05: The Andaman and Nicobar Police has seized huge quantity of liquor on the Dry Day at Diglipur. As per reports, following a tip off the police and revenue officials raided a house opposite Vivekananda Stadium at 7pm today and collected huge quantity 180 ml bottles of liquor. Till last report poured in, raid was still going on. Further details are awaited. Dry day has been declared at Diglipur region, due to bye election at N & M Andaman