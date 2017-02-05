Illicit Liquor Trade; DC conducts raid following Complaints by women of School line area

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 05: The Deputy Commissioner, South Andaman, Mr Udit Prakash Rai today conducted a raid at various places of HUDCO Colony area and seized huge quantity of liquor following complaints from the women residing in the area.

As per reports, this morning at around 11:30 am DC reached HUDCO colony area in a special vehicle. After reaching the spot he conducted a raid near Marine Quarters, where he seized 8 bottles of Vodka and 4 bottles of Whisky.

The aforesaid house belongs to Mr Mari who is a retired government servant but as Mr. Mari has left Andaman, as per public of the area, some family members of Mr. Mari are using the quarter for storing liquor.

Residents of the area alleged that one of the residents of HUDCO Colony, Jay Kumar is the prime accused, who is allegedly using the Quarter of Mr Mari as his Godown.

It is learnt that after the DC ordered the police to conduct a raid at Jay Kumar house, a police found huge quantity of liquor. It is learnt that the women residing in the area themselves went inside a dense bushed just in front of house of accused, and helped police to recover around thirty eight 750ml bottles and Forty Five 375ml bottles of Whisky.

Talking to Andaman Sheekha, the women of the area alleged that a number of times they had complaint about this matter of illicit liquor trade in their area but nobody took any action against the illicit liquor trade.

“The Bootlegger used to threaten us for dire consequences and he also used to claim that he has good setting with top officers of Police Department,” said a lady of the area.

The Women further said that during night hours they are afraid to walk on the Main Road of HUDCO Colony because of presence of large number drunkard on the said road stretch.

After the raid the women of the area also shouted slogan against the accused and praised the DC for taking stringent action against the complaint.

Public gathered at the venue alleged that there are still numerous other places in the city for example Marine, Dairy Farm, Bhathubasthi, Near the Phoneix Bay Jetty Gate Number 2, where bootleggers are openly running their business.