Largest Haul of Banned Tobacco Products by CCS & CID Units

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 05: In largest haul of Banned Tobacco Products today the CCS & CID units have seized around 3600 tin of Zarda each of 45 grams, 88 pouches of Zarda of 45 grams each and 29 tin of 150 Zarda was seized from the possession of Siaz Khan who arrived from Bengluru via GoAir Flight today.

The overall raid was conducted under the overall supervision of SHO CCS Inspector Hari Narayan and the team consisted of Sub-Inspector Girish Kumar, Sub-Inspector Abdul Nasir, HC Bhupinder Singh, HC Lokeshwar Rao, HC Ajay of CID and PC Barun Khaka of CID. Later Food Safety Officer Mammen Abraham and his team also joined the raid.

Presently in black market one Zarda Pan costs Rs 60 while on one tin of Zarda costs nearly Rs. 800.