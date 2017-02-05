Andaman Sheekha

Live Tamil Phone-in programme by AIR Port Blair

Port Blair, Feb 05: All India Radio Port Blair in its LIVE Tamil Phone-in programme will broadcast a discussion on ‘BETI BACHAO -BETI PADAO Scheme’. It will be broadcast on 06.02.2017 from 5pm to 5.30pm.
The expert in the Studio will be Assistant Professor and HOD (Home Science) of JNRM, Mr. A. Venkateshan. Listeners can clear their doubts about this scheme by calling on phone number 232336 or 232558 during the LIVE Programme. The programme will be available on MW 438.6 Mtr (684KHZ).

