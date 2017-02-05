Lt. Governor to dedicate MAKRUZZ GOLD to Andaman Tourism Today

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 05: Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, the Lt. Governor, Andaman & Nicobar Islands will be inducting and dedicating the Passenger Ferry, “MAKRUZZ GOLD” to the Andaman Tourism Industry on Monday the 6th February, 2017 at 4.00 PM at Stage 6, Phoenix Bay Jetty.

‘MAKRUZZ GOLD’ is the latest edition in the fleet of MAK Logistics Private Limited, who currently operates two other ferries, ‘MAKRUZZ’ and ‘COASTAL CRUISE’ connecting Port Blair to Havelock and Neil Islands. This vessel has a capacity of 330-pax.