Andaman Sheekha

The True Mirror of Andaman and Nicobar Islands

You are here: Home / City / Lt. Governor to dedicate MAKRUZZ GOLD to Andaman Tourism Today

Lt. Governor to dedicate MAKRUZZ GOLD to Andaman Tourism Today

by Leave a Comment

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Port Blair, Feb 05: Prof. Jagdish Mukhi, the Lt. Governor, Andaman & Nicobar Islands will be inducting and dedicating the Passenger Ferry, “MAKRUZZ GOLD” to the Andaman Tourism Industry on Monday the 6th February, 2017 at 4.00 PM at Stage 6, Phoenix Bay Jetty.

‘MAKRUZZ GOLD’ is the latest edition in the fleet of MAK Logistics Private Limited, who currently operates two other ferries, ‘MAKRUZZ’ and ‘COASTAL CRUISE’ connecting Port Blair to Havelock and Neil Islands. This vessel has a capacity of 330-pax.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

We use Cookies - By using this site or closing this you agree to our Cookies policy.
Accept Cookies
x