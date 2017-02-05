Navy Children School celebrates Annnual Sports meet

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 05: The Navy Children School, Port Blair celebrated its Nineteenth Annual Sports Day on Saturday 04 Feb 2017 at Netaji Stadium.

The sports event was inaugurated by the Guest of Honour, Cmde Girish Kumar Garg, Naval Component Commander, Vice Chairman NCS. On arrival he was presented with a ceremonial guard of Honour. Thereafter he unfurled the athletic meet flag and lit the ceremonial torch and declared the meet open.

Excellent display of drills by tiny tots and the senior children held the audience spellbound. Girls on wings, Russian Drill and PomPom Drill displayed spectacular formations while yoga inspired values of discipline. Zumba Dance displayed vigor, discipline and focus. Formation Dance showed unity and integrity of India along with motto of NCS, Gyanen Shobhate.

Spectacular and colorful creations by the students in the Creative Drill infused colour, vitality and synchronization.

The programme was followed by athletic events like Bursting the ballons, Filling the bottle, Chocolate Race, Shape-o-Fun, Winding the ribbon, Skipping race, 3 legged race, Spoon and Marble race, 4X100 m relay race, sack race etc. and the prizes to the winners were given by Mrs Lalita Sai, Vice President, DWWA.

The event concluded with the address given by Chief Guest Maj Gen PS Sai, Chief of Staff, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Chairman NSC