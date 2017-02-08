AC Diglipur visits Sagardweep Island

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, Feb 07: Asst Commissioner Diglpur Shri Awanish Kumar IAS today visited the Sagardweep Island at Diglipur. Pradhan Keralapuram, Revenue Inspector, Patwari and other PRI members accompanied with him. He took stock of the ongoing works being carried out there and interacted with the villagers. The villagers demanded a Community toilet and a community hall for the villagers. The Asst Commissioner gave assurance to the villagers to take up this matter on priority basis. Apart from this various revenue matters were taken up during this meet.