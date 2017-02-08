Blind robbery case solved by South Andaman Police

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 8: On 17.10.2016 a case of Robbery of a gold chain by unknown person from a lady R/o Junglighat was registered at PS Aberdeen vide FIR No. 587/2016 U/s 392 IPC. Upon this, the police team of PS Aberdeen put in continuous efforts through secret sources and searches to arrest the criminal who had committed this crime and finally succeeded in arresting the accused on 06.02.2017 from Babu Line namely R. Senthil Kumar, 37 yrs R/o Chouldari. The entire case was investigated under the supervision of SDPO(SA) Shri Nishant Gupta and SHO PS Aberdeen Insp. Mahesh Kumar. The accused has been produced before the Ld. Court of CJM, Port Blair from where he has been sent to JC Remand. Further investigation of the case is continues.

The A&N Police is committed to safety of the general public and it is requested to pass on any information of any illegal activity to 03192-232400, 03192-232405, 9434288763 & 100.