Prohibition on open burning of Solid Waste by PBMC

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 08: It is brought to the notice of all concerned and general Public of Port Blair Town, that as per the Judgement of the National Green Tribunal (NGT), Principal Bench, New Delhi, on 22ndDecember, 2016, in the matter of Mrs.Almitra H. Patel Convener, INTACH Waste Network, Bangalore and Capt. J.S. Velu Organiser, Exnoraintach Clean India CampaignHaving, Bangalore (Applicants) Versus Union of India, through the Secretary (Health), Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India, NirmanBhavan, New Delhi and Others, in the Original Application No. 199 of 2014, there is a complete prohibition on open burning of waste (illegal, unauthorized, simple, bulk waste burning, etc.) on lands.

Any violations of these directions, shall be liable to pay environmental compensation of Rs. 5,000/- (Rs. Five Thousand only) in case of simple burning, while Rs. 25,000/- (Rs. Twenty Five Thousand only) in case of bulk waste burning. The Environmental compensation shall be recovered as arrears of land revenue by the competent authority in accordance with law. The defaulters will be prosecuted and penal action shall be initiated as per the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 till the PBMC Solid Waste Management Bye-law is notified.

All the waste generators shall not throw, burn or burry the solid waste generated by them, on streets, open public spacesoutside their premises or in the drains or water bodies and shall handover the segregated waste tothe PBMC sanitary workers or waste collectors/ pickers authorised by the PBMC. Anysuch person found notcomplying with the directions or found throwing/ burning their wasteover any drain or public place shall be liable to pay fine under the Solid Waste Management Rules, 2016 till the PBMC Solid Waste Management Bye-law is notified.

All the concerned and General Public are hereby advised to abide by these directions and any non-compliance of this direction if found may kindly be intimated to Office of the Port Blair Municipal Council (PBMC), Port Blair for information and necessary action as deemed fit.