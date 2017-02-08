Removal of encroachments at Port Blair by PBMC

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 08: The PBMC in a drive has removed the encroachments on 08.02.2017 at Four extended shops and blockage of circulation area in the Municipal Gumties near SBI Main Branch,two extended shops and blockage of circulation area in the Municipal Gumties near Petrol Pump.

An inspection of above markets was carried out by the Secretary and other concerned officers of the PBMC in the morning of 07.02.2017 and the specific encroachments were identified. The Shop Keepers were informed that the public area is meant for use by pedestrian and for traffic circulation which cannot be allowed to be blocked. These encroachments not only create hindrance in circulation of pedestrian and traffic but also affect the evacuation plan and movement of emergency services like Fire, Police and Medical Ambulance etc and most importantly during any natural disaster. Since the Market Associations agreed to remove the encroachments, the drive was not carried out that day. Most of encroachments were cleared voluntarily by the Shop Keepers by the evening of 07.02.2017 and the remaining encroachments were removed by the PBMC on 08.02.2017.

The public lands cleared from the encroachments have been converted into Parkings for about 50 Two Wheelers. Temporary signages for the Parkings have been provided and minor repair works will be carried out in a day or two. Associations of both the markets appreciated converting the cleared public land into Parkings and have further agreed to provide uniform Sign Boards of their shops in next two/three days. The size and design of the Sign Boards is being finalised by the Architect of the PBMC in consultation with the Market Associations. The whole exercise of clearance of public land was carried out peacefully and with the support of the Shop Keepers.

During last one month, the PBMC has cleared public land from the following municipal markets and levied damage charges & cost of demolition ranging from Rs. 7,70,000/- to Rs. 24, 50,000/- with Show Cause Notice for Cancellation of allotment of MG Market, Mohan Pura on 13.01.2017 & 23.01.2017, Mohanpura Vegetable Market on 16.01.2017 & 17.01.2017, Municipal Market near STS Bus Depot on 23.01.2017 & 31.01.2017.