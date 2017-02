News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Diglipur, Feb 08: A 9th Standard Student of Government Senior Secondary School, Diglipur namely Rahul Mazumdar drowned at Ramnagar Beach on 05th of February.

As per sources, the student was a patient of Epilepsy and that could be the reason behind his death while swimming. Student Rahul Mazumdar was a resident of Ranchi Basthi, Diglipur.