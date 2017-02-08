Two suffer major injuries after Bike collides with Moped

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Sarthak Kanjilal

Port Blair, Feb 08: Riders of a Bike and a Moped suffered major injuries after both collided with each other at Chakkargaon near Electricity Site Office this evening at around 08:00pm.

It is learnt that the Bike was going towards Corbyn’s Chowk and the Moped was heading towards Nayagaon area.

As per sources, both the Bike and Moped were almost on the middle of the road and both the riders didn’t give side to each other for reasons unknown.

On information a PCR Van immediately rushed to the spot and rushed both the riders to the GB Pant Hospital. Sources said that the Bike rider suffered major injuries in his tongue. Further details are awaited.