A&N UTCPCR Chairperson visits Carnic

Port Blair, Feb 8: The A&N UT Commission for Protection of Child Rights Officiating Chairperson Smt. Kiran Tigga and Members Smt. Rubina Siddiqui and Smt. R Geetha Raj made their maiden visit to Car Nicobar District recently.

A stakeholders’ meet was conducted in the Emergency Operations Centre (EOC) under the Chairmanship of the Chairperson and was attended by the DC, Smt. Neha Bansal, SP, Shri Deepak Yadav, AC, Shri Sudhakar, Tribal Council Executive Member Shri Davidson, CDPO Smt. Indira, Block development Officer, Medical Officer, Heads of schools, Captains of various villages and Anganwadi workers.

Smt. Rubina Siddiqui while welcoming the gathering informed them about the mandate of the Commission and the main areas of work. She discussed the findings and observations of the commission on their visit to Anganwadi and schools. She appreciated the innovations made by the Anganwadi centres like the Akshay Patra wherein the Villagers contribute home grown vegetables to the Anganwadi.

Later the Officiating Chairperson interacted with the gathering and asked them their views and problems. It was decided that the Commission would request the Education Department to depute Safai Karamchari in the schools. The issue of child marriage & teenage pregnancy was also discussed in detail. She urged the Police Department along with the Health Department and Tribal Council to create continuous awareness of the same involving the mother unions of villages. She invited the Tribal Council to propose a village which can be taken up as a child Friendly Village. The Transport Department will be requested to deploy special buses for students. All issues related to the Education Deptt will also be taken up at the appropriate level, she assured. The Tribal Council representatives and captains demanded a hostel for students studying in senior secondary schools. They requested that the Kinyuka Village Anganwadi centre, which is currently functioning from the Kinyuka Village recreational hall be shifted to its original place after renovations of its regular building.

The Dy Commissioner appreciated and thanked the commission for visiting the islands and bringing to light various issues which needed attention and assured her full cooperation for the same.

The Commission also visited various Anganwadi and Schools in Perkha, Kinyuka Adarsh gram and Lapathy villages.