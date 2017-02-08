Andaman Sheekha

Wi-Fi Hotspot at Rajiv Gandhi Water Sports Complex

Port Blair, Feb 8: As part of the Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi’s Vision of ‘Digital India’, the Department of Tourism, in association with the BSNL has made Rajiv Gandhi Water Sports Complex into a Wi-Fi Hotspot enabled Complex. The Wi-Fi Hotspot (RGWSC_Free Wi-Fi) services will be free on each day for the first 15 minutes with no limit on data during this period.

Thereafter, it will be a pre-paid service. Users will be able to avail the services after login through randomly generated One Time Password (OTP). Maximum speed provided to the user is 2 Mbps. Interested one can do online recharging through the vendor’s portal ‘Sangam WiFi by BSNL’, which is accessible even when there is no balance in the customer’s account.

