Workshop on Financial Literacy for Women Students in JNRM.

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 08: A three day workshop on “Financial Literacy for Women Students” is being organised by the Department of Homescience, JNRM in collaboration with NABARD, Port Blair. The workshop has been inaugurated by Shri.Hemant B Songadkar, General Manager, NABARD, Port Blair. While Speaking to the participants of the workshop, the chief Guest said that NABARD was committed to rural prosperity and strives hard to bring the changes in the rural lives. He also said that the financial literacy should not be confined to opening account in the banks but the participating students should also equip themselves with the various facets like digital banking, cashless money transfer etc,. Further he urged the students to make use of this programme and act as facilitators and resource persons for NABARD to reach maximum stakeholders of these islands. Financial literacy has been achieved through women SHGs and microfinance institutions that provide livelihood development for them which enables their empowerment, he added. The Guest of Honour Principal, JNRM, Dr N. Francis Xavier, said women are the better managers and have the acumen of managing petty shops to corporate business. The country has been witnessing tremendous changes under digital and cashless revolution. The JNRM students have been the torchbearers for many government schemes through their innovative ideas in awareness creation, campaign etc., he added. The youngsters while using the technology should be cautious to avoid online fraud etc., he said. Initially Shri K Venkatesan, HOD, Homescience and convener of theworkshop, welcomed the gathering and explained the significance of financial literacy for women in nation building and the role of NABARD in women development in collaboration with JNRM in various activities. He has also advised the participants to disseminate the knowledge they gain from the workshop and be a brand ambassador to reach the unreached.Smt.ShaliniVijayalakshmi, Guest Faculty, Dept of Homescience proposed vote of thanks.

Altogether 150 girl students are taking part in the workshop. The topics covered in the workshop include the Introduction of Financial Literacy, Need and Importance, Digital and Cashless Transaction, Saving options / policies, Interest in different deposits, Insurance bonds, Fixed deposits. Role and usage of E-banking, Internet Banking, Credit / debit card, Mobile banking, Financial / Resource Management. Etc. The pool of resource persons from various banks and financial institutions handled the classes.

The entire programme moderated by Ms.DipaliBaroi of II B.ScHomescience.