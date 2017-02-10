Burglary case solved by South Andaman Police

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 10: South Andaman Police in its continue efforts on cracking down on the burglary cases, has once again solved a burglary case registered at PS Aberdeen vide FIR No. 52/17 dated 03.02.2017 u/s 380 IPC on the complaint of a lady R/o Junglighat whose gold ornaments worth Rs. 5 lakh, kept in her house in the almirah, were burgled by some unknown person.

A police team of PS Aberdeen headed by Insp. Mahesh Kumar under supervision of Shri Nishant Gupta, SDPO/SA apprehended an accused Smti. Taslima Begum, 30 yrs, R/o Junglighat on 05.02.2017 after ensuring tireless and sustained investigation. The accused has been produced before the Ld. Court of CJM, Port Blair from where she has been sent to JC Remand. Further investigation of the case is continuing.

The A&N Police is committed to safety of the general public and it is requested to pass on any information of any illegal activity to 03192-232400, 03192-232405, 9434288763 & 100.