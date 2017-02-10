Consumers awareness camp at Sippighat Panchayat held

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 10: The State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, A&N Islands and the Department of Civil Supplies & Consumer Affairs, Port Blair has organized a Consumer Awareness Camp at Panchayat Hall Sippighat, South Andaman on 8th February 2017 at 10.30 AM. Justice Asim Kumar Ray, President of State Consumer Disputes Redressal Commission, A & N Islands was the chief guest on the occasion.

The moto of such camps is to create consumer awareness among the people of the rural area and to educate about the rights of the consumers and redressal mechanism available in the A&N Islands. During the camp, Justice Asim Kumar Ray spoke about the Consumers’ rights and three-tier quasi – judicial consumer dispute resolution mechanism as provided in the Consumer Protection Act, 1986. He has also referred to the multimedia campaign “Jago Grahak Jago”- an initiative of the GoI, Dept. of Consumer Affairs towards consumer education and awareness as well as about a short film titled ‘Udaan’ which can be viewed on ‘You tube’.

Advocate Smt. Biji Thomas Member of State Commission explained about various provisions and methodology by which consumer can approach different Fora for settlement of grievances. Dr. Dinesh, Member of State Commission highlighted previous disputes and compensation awarded to the complainants by the Commission. The villagers were made aware of their rights and self protection. Shri. Basudev Dass, Ex- Member of State Commission threw light on consumer rights, duties and responsibilities as consumer, so that consumer does not become a victim at the hands of unfair traders/service providers.

Shri. Aneesh Chatterjee, Joint Registrar, State Commission hosted the awareness camp and sensitized the gathering on “Food Wastage” and expressed gratitude to PRI Members and villagers in sparing their valuable time for this kind of awareness camp. Shri. Vincent, Pradhan, Gram Panchayat Sippighat proposed vote of thanks.