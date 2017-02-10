Andaman Sheekha

Deer tangled in underwater weeds rescued

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::
DJ Venkatesh
Diglipur, Feb 10: Staffs of Forest Department rescued a deer, which was trapped inside a pond for hours at Subhashgram village of Diglipur region, early this morning.
A forester who is residing nearby heard the sound of the deer and on search he found that a deer is tangled in underwater weeds inside a pond. Immediately the forester informed other senior forest officials.
Soon Forester Mr. I R Riju reached the spot along with rescue team. After an hour long operation they safely brought out the deer to safe grounds. The deer was later taken by the Forest team for safe release inside forest. People of the area have no clue how a deer reached near the pond, which is hardly 150 mtr from main Bazaar of Diglipur.

