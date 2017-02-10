LG to Flag off Andaman Marathon on Feb 12

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 10: The Andaman Chamber of Commerce and Industry, in association with the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs, A&N Administration, will be conducting the ‘Make My Trip’ Andaman Marathon-2017 on Feb 12, 2017. The Lt Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi will flag off the Marathon at 5.25 am from the National Memorial Cellular Jail and will give away the prizes at 8 am at Netaji Stadium. Vice Admiral Bimal Verma, AVSM, Commander-in Chief, A&N Command, Member of Parliament, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray and the Chief Secretary, A&N Administration, Shri Anindo Majumdar will also be present on these occasions.