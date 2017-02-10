LG visits PBMC Ward No. 10 & 11: Issues necessary directions to officials for carrying out development activities

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 10: The Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi visited PBMC Ward no.10 & 11 today. He was accompanied by the Chairperson PBMC, Shri B. Eshwar Rao, Deputy Commissioner, South Andaman, Shri Udit Prakash Rai, Secretary, PBMC, Shri Yashpal Garg, Chief Engineer, APWD, Shri Mathura Prasad, Secretary, Education, Smt. Tanvi Garg, Councilor Ward No. 10, Smt. Sheela Singh, Councilor Ward No.11 Smt. Vinita Malhotra and other senior officers of the Administration.

During the visit to Ward no.10, the Lt. Governor directed the Dy. Commissioner (SA) to enquire with the Airport Authority of India about the land required for air strip extension project. Subject to the land requirement by AAI, the requests of PBMC for allotment of land near Joggers Park will be examined, the Lt. Governor said. Regarding the land adjacent to Joggers Park which has already been allotted for quarters for staff of Judiciary, the DC has been directed to examine whether alternative land can be allotted to Judiciary for construction of quarters.

Regarding the connectivity of existing road near High Court Staff Quarters with the main road of Police Line, near Joggers Park, the Lt. Governor directed the Chief Engineer (APWD) to examine its feasibility. Regarding the request of PBMC for allotment of land to construct overhead water tank near Amrita Hospital, the Lt. Governor directed the Secretary PBMC to carry out a survey on the population to be served, cost and capacity of the proposed overhead tank.

Thereafter, the Lt. Governor visited Govt. Sr. Sec. School, South Point where he was informed by the Secretary (Education) about the available required budget provisions in the next financial year for construction of 8 RCC class rooms in place of the existing 8 wooden class rooms. Accordingly, the CE (APWD) informed that estimate for the same would be prepared and sent to the Secretary (Education) in 10 days. Regarding the request for English medium facility up to class 9, the Secretary (Education) informed that from next academic session onwards, class 9 in this school would be in English Medium.

The Lt. Governor also issued direction for re -carpeting the road at the entrance of the school. The CE (APWD) will do the same in the next 10 days. The Lt. Governor also directed the APWD for proper maintenance of the lawn and leveling of the vacant land in the school premise.

About the request for allotment of APWD land near Govt. Sr. Sec. School, South Point to PBMC, the Lt. Governor directed the Dy. Commissioner (SA) to examine the matter. Further, the DC SA was also directed to allot land alongside the existing footpath from Blessington boundary wall to Machi Line main road for construction of road.

At ward No.11, the Lt. Governor visited the Govt. Primary School, Mazar Pahad which has 16 students and 6 teachers. The officers of the Education Department informed the Lt. Governor that as per norms, 1 teacher has to be posted for 30 students with the condition that atleast 2 teachers to be posted in each primary school. Accordingly, the Lt. Governor directed the Secretary (Education) to enquire about positing of 6 teachers for 16 students and also to examine possibility of relocating the students to a nearby school for better utilization of resources, within a month’s time.

The Lt. Governor also visited the unutilized Govt. Quarters near Govt. Press and directed the Secretary (GA) to find out the reasons for keeping these quarters un-allotted, within next 10 days. The Chief Engineer (APWD) has also been directed to provide list of all the APWD lands in the next 10 days. Similarly, the Superintendent Engineer (Electricity) has been directed to ensure that electric poles in mid of the road, identified during the last visit of the Lt. Governor at Junglighat on Dec 23, 2016 be shifted within next two days.

The Lt. Governor also asked the officials of PBMC to come up with a complete plan for Port Blair city, synchronizing all the ideas of a Smart City.