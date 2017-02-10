PBMC to organize camp on PMAY at Garacharma

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 10: The Port Blair Municipal Council is organizing camp on Pradhan Mantri Awas Yojana (HFA) in ward no 18 from 13/02/2017 to 15/02/2017. The venue for the Camp is Community Hall, (Panchayat Ghar), Garacharma. The concerned officials will be available at the venue from 10.00 AM to 1.00 PM & from 3.00 PM to 5.00 PM.

In this regard all the eligible and willing residents of Ward No. 18 are requested to be present in the aforesaid venue without fail with the documents like Aadhaar Card in original along with a photocopy (Mandatory) of all family members, Islander Card in original along with a photocopy of all family members, A certificate of house owner ship from Revenue Authority of beneficiary’s native district, Proof of Income, Record of Right regarding availability of land owned by them along with one set of attested photocopy, Original documents showing the family details of the applicant along with one set of attested photocopy eg. Ration Card, Bank Pass Book of applicant along with an attested photocopy, If residing in rent house rent agreement from the house owner with proper address of the house owner.

The certificate of house owner ship can be submitted within 45 days in the UPA cell of Port Blair Municipal Council.

For any details please contact Shri. Muthu, Community Organisor @ 9933289705.