Power break

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 10: Power supply will remain suspended in some of the areas on 11.02.2017 from 8.00 am to 2.00 pm for carrying out H.T. and L.T. line clearance work and maintenance of T&D system at various places in South Andaman area keeping in view the ensuing examinations.

The areas to be affected by power interruption under Shoalbay-Ferrargunj feeder are Ferrargunj to Caddlegunj and Ferrargunj to Jirkatang and under Tiger feeder are Nimbu Bagicha, Badmash Pahad, Naya Bhasti, Port Mout, Ograbraj, Templemyo, Namunaghar, Mithakahri, Tusnabad and Tirur.

The above works will be carried out subject to weather condition and if the work completes earlier the feeder will be charged accordingly.