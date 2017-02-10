Safety regulation for electricity consumers, people advices

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 10: The Department of Electricity has issued a general safety instruction to be followed by the Electricity Licensee as well as consumers as per CEA Safety Regulations 2010 and 2011. According to a press release received here, the Department in its efforts to create awareness among the electricity consumers and the general public said that if at any time, subsequent to the erection of an overhead line, whether covered or not with insulating materials, any person proposed to erect a new building or structure, flood bank, raise any road level, carry out any other type of works whether permanent or temporary, make in or upon any building or structure, flood bank, road, any permanent or temporary addition or alteration, he and the contractor whom he employs to carry out the erection, addition, alteration, shall give intimation in writing, of his intention to do so, to the Junior Engineer/In-charge of the concerned site office and also shall furnish relevant documents and drawings. On receipt of such intimation, the officials shall examine as to whether it is technically feasible and the cost of such alteration shall be borne by the consumers.

The minimum clearance to be maintained from the building, in case of vertical clearance from highest point from the line with voltage of up to 650 volts for any flat roof, open balcony, verandah roof and lean-to-roof is 2.5 meters and horizontal clearance from the nearest point is 1.2 meters. For pitched roof, the vertical clearance is 2.5 meters and horizontal clearance 1.2 meters.

Similarly, for clearance from the line with voltage exceeding 650 volts up to 33 KV, vertical clearance is 3.7 meters and horizontal clearance for voltage up to 11 KV is 1.2 meters while it is 2.0 meters for voltage up to 33 KV. All the consumers and general public have been requested to extend their cooperation to follow the safety regulations and avoid any electrical accidents, the release added.