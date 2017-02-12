Accused of murder case arrested by South Andaman Police

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 12: A case of murder alongwith attempt to murder was reported at PS Hutbay in the night of 10.2.2017 which has been registered vide crime No. 11/17 dated 10/02/2017 U/s 302/307 IPC against one Mickle Minj S/o Manvel Minj (57 yrs) R/o Janata Tikery, Little Andaman, for murdering one Amasu Goala (55 yrs) S/o Musku Goala (55 yrs) R/o Janata Tikery, Little Andaman and causing serious injuries to one Somra Barla (59 yrs) S/o Suku Barla R/o Janata Tikery, Little Andaman.

It has been reported that in the evening of 10.2.2017 at about 7 PM an argument took place between the accused and the deceased occurred at Janata Tikery. Thereafter, suddenly at around 9.30 PM, a huge noise was heard and it was found that the accused had murdered Amasu Goala and critically injured Somra Barla by dah. The injured was immediately shifted to PHC Hut Bay by police. The accused person has been arrested by Police. Further investigation of the case is in progress.

General public are requested to pass on information of all illegal activities to the nearest Police Station of South Andaman District or PCR (100).