AGBM of SATB of NGGOA held

Port Blair, Feb 12: The Annual General Body Meeting of the South Andaman Teachers’ Branch of the Non-Gazetted Govt. Officers’ Association was held yesterday at the Auditorium, Tagore Govt. College of Education, Port Blair.

Inaugurating the Annual General Body meeting, Shri S.Suresh Kumar, Deputy Director for Education(Perl.) recalled the glorious history of the Association.

The audience welcomed the news of grant of ISDA during summer vacation to teachers with thumping claps. He further explained in detail on the issues pending with the Education Department and assured the meeting of giving every support from the department to resolve the issues at the earliest.

Shri D.Ayyappan, General Secretary, A & N Gazetted Govt. Officers’ Association while addressing the meeting explained in detail the anti-employee attitude of the Central Government and the movements being organized all over the country against such retrograde policies.

Shri S.N.Mishra, Vice President of Non-Gazetted Govt. Officers’ Association, while blessing the South Andaman Teachers’ Branch(SATB) urged upon the teachers and govt. employees for be united for facing the upcoming struggles.

Earlier, Shri G.P.Mandal, outgoing Vice President, SATB welcomed the guests and other dignitaries. Shri S.L.Vinjit, Secretary and Shri Sasi Kumar, Treasurer of SATB presented the Sceretary’s Report and Audited Account respectively which were adopted after discussion. Meeting also adopted various resolutions like Regularisation of Ad-hoc services, B.Ed. facility to qualified teachers, providing basic facilities in school, timely confirmation etc.

Shri T.S.Sreekumar, General Secretary of NGOs’ Association addressed the meeting and asked the branch office bearers to connect with their members through proper interaction and bring in younger people to participate in the fight against anti-employee policies of the government. Shri Sasi Kumar, Treasurer, South Andaman Teachers’ Branch propose vote of thanks. A large number of teachers from various schools in Port Blair and South Andaman area attended the meeting.