Car Accident; Father cooks up story to mislead Police

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















DJ Venkatesh

Port Blair, Feb 12: A new luxury car, which belongs to a resident of Diglipur, was found in the fields of Madhupur yesterday early morning.

The owner of the car, Mr. Tarun, however reached the Police Station of Diglpur with a complaint that someone stole his card on Friday night and after an accident the person left his car in the fields and ran away.

Later when police investigated the matter it was found that the car was actually taken out by the son of the car owner on Friday night along with four other friends. Later the boys went for a joy ride towards Swaraj Gram road.

It is learnt that while returning back home the car met with an accident and turned turtle near a turning of Madhupur Village.

People living nearby area reportedly got up with the laud sound of accident. The boys reportedly ran away from the spot out of fear and went for sleeping. Police is conducting further investigation it is learnt.