First ever Tehsil Diwas conducted in South Andaman District

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 12: In order to reach to the door of the common man, the District Administration organized first ever Tehsil Diwas at Gram Panchayat Beodnabad.

All the sub divisional heads of line departments, Pradhan, Pramukh, Zilla Parishad member, Panchayat Samity Member and PRI members were present. Shri Udit Prakash Rai, Deputy Commissioner (SA) inaugurated the function amidst large gathering, in his welcome address he has stated that this is first time such an initiative has been taken by the District Administration whereby time bound redressal of grievances will be addressed.

Thereafter, the meeting was chaired by Smt. Mitali Goel, Sub Divisional Magistrate (SA), major issues addressed by the general public were taken and directions given to the sub-divisional level representatives of concerned department to take appropriate action within the fixed time frame.

Similarly, Tehsil Diwas programme was also held at Community Hall, Wandoor under the Chairmanship of Shri Nagendra. S. Tripathi, Additional District Magistrate, South Andaman. The Zilla Parishad Member, Pradhans of Wandoor, Humphrygunj and Guptapara Gram Pachayats, Panchayat Samiti Member and PRI representative and general public from three Gram Panchayats attended the programmes in huge numbers. Various revenue-matters and general issues were taken up for consideration. The major issues that came up for discussion include inadequate water-supply, continued power-supply disruption, repair of footpath, construction of sluice gate, lack of street-lighting and resolving forest and revenue boundary disputes. Appropriate directions were issued to the concerned line departments for time-bound redrassal of the grievances.

In Little Andaman Island, Tehsil Diwas was held under the chairmanship of Shri. Rajesh Choudhary, Assistant Commissioner, Settlement at Community Hall, Ramakrishnapur. The Pradhan and other prominent PRI members also attended the programme. Issues concerning the lives of general public and revenue matters were heard and suitable directions were given to the respective heads of departments.

Appropriate directions were issued to the concerned line department for time-bound redressal of the matter.