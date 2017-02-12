Lt. Governor flags off Andaman Marathon 2017: Urges Islanders to maintain healthy lifestyle & keep the Islands spic & span

News courtesy Andaman Sheekha ::















Port Blair, Feb 12: Sunday morning witnessed enthusiastic participation from Islanders who were all geared up for the ‘Make My Trip -Andaman Marathon 2017’, organized by the Andaman Chamber of Commerce in association with the Directorate of Sports & Youth Affairs. The Marathon was flagged off by the Lt. Governor, A&N Islands, Prof. Jagdish Mukhi from the National Memorial Cellular Jail here this morning in the presence of the Commander-in-Chief, Andaman and Nicobar Command, Vice-Admiral Bimal Verma, Member of Parliament, Shri Bishnu Pada Ray, Chief Secretary, A&N Administration, Shri Anindo Majumdar, Chairman, PBMC, Shri B Eswar Rao, Adyaksh ZPSA, Shri Jayadeep Kumar Dey, Secretary (Edn./Sports) Smti. Tanvi Garg, celebrity guest, Ms Tanisha Mukherji and other senior officers of the Administration.

The Lt. Governor, CINCAN and the Member of Parliament also participated in the 10k senior men’s run amidst huge applause from the gathering.

Addressing the gathering soon after the prize distribution ceremony, the Lt. Governor expressed happiness in being part of the Andaman Marathon 2017. He said, the theme of the marathon focusing on ‘Swacch Bharat Abhiyan’, an initiative of the Prime Minister, Shri Narendra Modiji is receiving positive response from all quarters and the involvement of youth in the mission speaks volumes of the success of the mission.

The Lt Governor further said, a healthy body is necessary for carrying out daily activities smoothly and urged all to maintain a healthy lifestyle and also to upkeep cleanliness in the Islands. He lauded the organizers and the stakeholders for their efforts towards the successful conduct of ‘Andaman Marathon 2017’. The Lt. Governor also congratulated the winners of the Marathon and all the participants for their enthusiasm and urged them to continue participating in such competitions.

The Lt. Governor and other dignitaries also felicitated the winners of various categories. The Lt. Governor also presented a memento to the celebrity guest Ms. Tanisha Mukherji and all the sponsors.

Earlier, welcoming the gathering, the President, ACCI, Shri Girish Arora said this is the 6th edition of ‘Make my trip’ Andaman Marathon being organized by ACCI & Department of Sports & Youth Affairs. The Marathon has been organized focusing on the theme ‘Clean and Green Andaman’, he said and appealed to all to keep the Islands spic and span and also to spread awareness on being healthy and active. He said, this year a new category, 10K for boys and girls in the age groups of 15 to 18 years, has been introduced and the response is quite overwhelming. He also expressed gratitude to all the sponsors and stakeholders for the support extended towards the successful conduct of this Marathon. Mementoes were also presented to the dignitaries and sponsors of Andaman Marathon on the occasion. The Chairman Andaman Marathon Committee, Mohd Jadwet proposed the vote of thanks at the end.